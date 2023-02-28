Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and neutral on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 61 cents to $288.95/cwt.
- Select unchanged at $279.25/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,042 head sold live at $165.00.
USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter as 124k head, up from 104k last week but 1,000 lighter than the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The Cattle on Feed numbers last week did not bring any news surprises, as the market mostly anticipated the report numbers overall. The COF report maintained the tightening supply of cattle trend, according to Total Farm Marketing.