“The news is bullish with placements coming in below the range of estimates,” ADM Investor Services said. “Beef prices have been choppy and cash cattle traded lower last week as supply has come in a bit higher than trade expectations.”
The December cattle market “does not seem to have the demand fundamentals” to resume its uptrend but the technical action is bullish, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.73%. Commodity prices are rebounding in the UK, while the latest data showed “the UK’s budget deficit was lower than expected in October, Tradingeconomics.com. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.71%. The reinstatement of some COVID restrictions “countered” fresh government moves to support China’s struggling property sector.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.55%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.37 (1.72%), and January gasoline is up 2.47%.