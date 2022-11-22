 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

“The news is bullish with placements coming in below the range of estimates,” ADM Investor Services said. “Beef prices have been choppy and cash cattle traded lower last week as supply has come in a bit higher than trade expectations.”

The December cattle market “does not seem to have the demand fundamentals” to resume its uptrend but the technical action is bullish, The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.20%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.73%. Commodity prices are rebounding in the UK, while the latest data showed “the UK’s budget deficit was lower than expected in October, Tradingeconomics.com. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.13% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.71%. The reinstatement of some COVID restrictions “countered” fresh government moves to support China’s struggling property sector.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.39%, EUR/USD was up 0.29% and USD/JPY was down 0.55%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.37 (1.72%), and January gasoline is up 2.47%.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle are weaker going into mid-week with front month cattle futures ending 7 to 30 cents lower in some of the contracts on Tuesday, Alan Bru…

Cattle

The technical action is bearish, and the market has sliced through close-in support levels. It has failed to receive confirmation of tighter s…

Cattle

Beef production “is not falling off as much as expected,” The Hightower Report said. “With the sharp break in beef prices, cash markets could ease.”

