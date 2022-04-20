Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.11 to $268.82.
- Select was down $2.68 to $256.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 2,569 head were sold dressed at $233.80 and 4,462 head were sold live at $146.15. In Iowa/Minnesota 2,505 head were sold live at $145.23 to $148.32 and 1,860 were sold dressed at $225.38 to $233.78.
Cattle were higher as traders see improving demand into the spring barbecue season and the market will also be pricing in a shift to lower production in the second quarter, according to The Hightower Report.
Cash market strength supported futures and technical buying also supported the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.