Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $1.11 to $268.82.
  • Select was down $2.68 to $256.53.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska 2,569 head were sold dressed at $233.80 and 4,462 head were sold live at $146.15. In Iowa/Minnesota 2,505 head were sold live at $145.23 to $148.32 and 1,860 were sold dressed at $225.38 to $233.78.

Cattle were higher as traders see improving demand into the spring barbecue season and the market will also be pricing in a shift to lower production in the second quarter, according to The Hightower Report.

Cash market strength supported futures and technical buying also supported the market, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Breaking News