Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.88 to $279.55/cwt.
- Select was $1.45 higher to $262.64.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,580 head sold live for $159-161.50, and 652 head sold dressed for $252-258. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 223 head sold live for $160-162, and 429 head sold dressed for $254-256.
“US beef export sales for the week ending February 9 came in at 28,149 tonnes for 2023 delivery and 23 tonnes for 2024 for a total of 28,172,” the Hightower Report said. “This was up from 16,412 the previous week and the highest since May 5. Sales have picked up recently, with three of the past four weeks coming in above 25,000.”
“Some are anticipating cash may be no better than steady with last week, though feedlots may hold out for higher cash anyway,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Boxed beef has been performing better. Consumer demand is good… Cattle slaughter projected at 124,000.”