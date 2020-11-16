Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 97 cents to $226.95/cwt.
- Select was $2.89 higher to $212.35.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 34 head sold live for $108, and 38 head sold dressed for $170.
“Front month live cattle futures are trading mixed following the large red candle on Friday,” Brugler Marketing said. “Feb futures are 17 cents lower, but the other nearbys are 20 to 42 cents higher. Feeder cattle futures are trading 25 to 75 cents lower, save for a 27 cent gain in April contracts. The 11/12 CME Feeder Cattle Index was another $0.65 higher back to $137.35.”
“Southern cash trade picked up on Friday, ranging $108 to $112. The bulk of trade for the week was near $110, with a wide range across feeding regions,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Wholesale boxed beef prices were mixed again on Monday morning, tightening the spread by $2.11…USDA estimates last week’s FI cattle slaughter was 653,000 head through Saturday.”