Beef prices are mixed this morning. “Despite a strong move higher in box beef values, a lack of response from the cash market pressured the live cattle market overall,” Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.
The threat of a short-term bulge in beef production has helped trigger the sharp break off of the April 8 peak and the market is now probing for a short-term low with the oversold technical condition, The Hightower Report said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.11%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.53%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.33% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.48%. Stock markets in Europe moved up as investors digested a new batch of earnings results ahead of the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day monetary policy meeting, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, traders cheered reports that retail sales in Japan rebounded more than estimated in March, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting and a slew of economic data later this week, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.21%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.12%, EUR/USD was down 0.17% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are 0.89, and June gasoline is up 0.70%.