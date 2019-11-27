Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.
- Choice rose 40 cents to $232.24/cwt.
- Select went down $1.65 cents to $210.64.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 282 head sold live at $117-118, with 723 head sold dressed at $186-187. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,994 head were sold live at $117, and 693 head were sold dressed at $185-188.
"The trend is your friend," William Moore of Price Futures Group said of the cattle market, despite being at a huge premium. He noted that the market price seems to fully reflect the current fundamentals.
"Despite holiday week trade, cattle futures pushed higher on the anticipation of cash trade staying firmer and improving this week," Stewart-Peterson said. "Early in the trading day, cash stayed relatively undeveloped, but towards the end of the day, some spotty trade was noted in Texas at 118.00, which is 2.00 to 3.00 above last week’s totals."