Cattle

While the beef market is sluggish, cash cattle are very strong and the outlook for declining supply for the next three quarters could continue to drive the market higher, The Hightower Report said this morning. However, the short-term technical setup shows an overbought condition, and the market may need a correction, The Report said.

Outside markets are under pressure this morning on the back of bearish news from China, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Lines “This may put a headwind in (live cattle) prices to start the new week of trade,” Sloup said in his Livestock Roundup this morning.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.43%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.20%. Stock markets in France traded in line with its European peers, and attempting to hold close to Friday's close which s the highest since April 22, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Japan’s The Nikkei hit multi-month highs overnight, “as easing inflationary pressures in the U.S. lifted market sentiment and drove a fresh rally in global stocks,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.02% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.23%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.57%, EUR/USD was down 0.57% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.

Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning dropped by $4.56 cents (4.85%), and September gasoline fell 4.21%.

