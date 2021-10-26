 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures have been called steady to lower this morning after Monday’s early rally “failed to attract new buying,” Total Farm Marketing said. “After the open, price action was weak.”

“Heavier supplies keeps the cash market in check,” Total Farm Marketing said, as cash has remained fairly steady in recent weeks. “The cash market will likely be the most limiting factor in the cattle market in the near-term.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.39% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.70%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.68%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.99% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.66%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.34% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.77%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.35%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 16 cents (0.17%), and December gasoline is up 0.17%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

