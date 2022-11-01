Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 1.02 to $262.63/cwt.
- Select down 1.73 to $232.73/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 39 head sold dressed at $235.00.
With the continued styorng advance in the meat market market, cash markets could remain in a short-term, uptrend , according to The Hightower Report.
The total number of forward contracted cattle has declined as deferred futures fail to provide sellers a profit margin for feeding. This will provide more liquidity to the cash markets as packers are pushed into the spot market for more of their weekly slaughter needs, according to Oklahoma State University’s Cattle Report.