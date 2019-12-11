The condition of winter grazing areas is generally not as good as last year and the number of acres being grazed is down, according to The Cattle Report.
Brazil's 2019 beef exports reached an estimated new record of 1.828 million metric tons (up from previous record of 1.643 million last year), according to Abiec. Next year, volumes are projected to soar to 2.067 million metric tons (13% higher), they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: January E-mini S&Ps were up 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.39% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.14. European stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, ahead Fed’s monetary policy decision later in the day and UK’s election on Thursday. Also, investors continue to monitor further US-China trade developments ahead December 15th tariff deadline. On Wednesday, final YouGov poll showed the Conservative Party lead narrowed ahead Thursday’s UK election. Stocks in Asia were mixed on Wednesday morning trade, as investors were cautious ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day and as Wall Street closed slightly lower overnight.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was unchanged.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.37%), and January gasoline is down 0.55%.