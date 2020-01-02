Live and Feeder Cattle prices have not moved much in the last two weeks. Marc Nemenoff of The Price Futures said he will still be a seller in April LC above $128.65. “A positive outcome of trade deals with both China and Japan concerning Beef exports could give these markets a boost,” he said.
The market has seen choppy to sideways trade for most of the last two months, The Hightower Report said. Eventually, the market seems to be set up to turn lower, considering “increasing supply and a huge premium for futures,” The Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.56% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.39%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.35%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.76% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.26%. Stock markets in Europe are up hitting a four-year high to start the New Year amid “renewed optimism after Beijing announced fresh monetary stimulus and after U.S. President Trump tweeted that the U.S. and China will sign the phase-one trade agreement on January 15,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, trade was mostly up overnight following actions taken by the People’s Bank of China and optimism about the US-China trade deal, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.15% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.76%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.32%, EUR/USD was down 0.58% and USD/JPY was up 0.02%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning is down 0.21%, and February gasoline is up 0.35%.