The first-half outlook for 2023 shows tightening beef supply, “which should be supportive,” The Hightower Report said. “Good support for February cattle is seen at $154.32 and $154.17 with resistance at $155.32 and $156.47.”
February cattle futures “continued to retreat yesterday,” Blue Line Futures said and are sitting near support levels. Feeder cattle futures are also declining, “testing the low end of the range from November 15.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.05%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.03% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.68%. COVID restrictions continue to ebb and flow in China, with optimism for easing restrictions boosting U.S. and European stocks and oil markets yesterday, CHS Hedging said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 2.31% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.34%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.08%, EUR/USD was down 0.05% and USD/JPY was down 0.07%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.65 (2.23%), and January gasoline is up 2.07%.