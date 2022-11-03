 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was up $1.71 to $265.18/cwt.
  • Select was down 10 cents to $233.06.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,689 head sold live for $152-155, and 6,156 head sold dressed for $240-243. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,318 head sold live for $152-153, and 1,462 head sold dressed for $238-242.

“Live cattle are slightly higher while feeders are bouncing around either side of unchanged

Traders are watching the latest beef export numbers and where the exports are heading. “Beef export sales were poor at 9,200 mt for 2022 and were primarily to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, while exports were 18,000 mt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Cattle slaughter projected at 128,000.”

“USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 385,000 head through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 1,000 head more than last week’s pace but is up by 66,000 head from the same week last year.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Live cattle likely saw some spillover selling from feeders, which lost about a dollar in January and later contracts as grains rallied due to…

Cattle

Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Cattle

The technical action is bearish and the market acts like a more significant correction might be in order, said the Hightower Report. “It is al…

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News