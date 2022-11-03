Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.71 to $265.18/cwt.
- Select was down 10 cents to $233.06.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,689 head sold live for $152-155, and 6,156 head sold dressed for $240-243. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,318 head sold live for $152-153, and 1,462 head sold dressed for $238-242.
“Live cattle are slightly higher while feeders are bouncing around either side of unchanged
Traders are watching the latest beef export numbers and where the exports are heading. “Beef export sales were poor at 9,200 mt for 2022 and were primarily to Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, while exports were 18,000 mt,” Total Farm Marketing said. “…Cattle slaughter projected at 128,000.”
“USDA estimated the week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 385,000 head through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 1,000 head more than last week’s pace but is up by 66,000 head from the same week last year.”