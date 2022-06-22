Live cattle futures faded during Tuesday afternoon and ended the day 12 to 32 cents in the red. That limited the gains for the feeders, as futures closed off their highs but still $2.35 to $2.47 in the black, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Both live and feeder cattle markets have some buying strength, and favorable fundamental news to push the market higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Technically, each market has a key challenge of resistance over top, which if broken, could lead to some strong buying support.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 1.67% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.70%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.10%. European equity markets slumped almost 2% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak with broad risk-off sentiment across all markets currently as inflationary concerns and rate hikes appear to be at the forefront of speculators again. Today, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress, which kicks off later in the day, for clues about the interest rate trajectory after the central bank hiked rates by 75bps last week. On the economic data front, the annual UK inflation rate rose to a fresh 40-year high of 9.1% in May as skyrocketing food and energy prices continue to deepen the country’s cost of living crisis. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% to close at 3,267 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.43% to 12,247 on Wednesday, retreating further from three-month highs, as risk aversion dominated sentiment amid fears that aggressive global monetary tightening could lead to a recession. Investors are also looking ahead to June economic indicators to gauge the pace of the domestic economic recovery, while awaiting clarity on future policy moves.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4.34%, and June gasoline is down0 1.93%.