 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Live cattle futures faded during Tuesday afternoon and ended the day 12 to 32 cents in the red. That limited the gains for the feeders, as futures closed off their highs but still $2.35 to $2.47 in the black, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Both live and feeder cattle markets have some buying strength, and favorable fundamental news to push the market higher, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Technically, each market has a key challenge of resistance over top, which if broken, could lead to some strong buying support.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 1.67% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.70%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.47%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.10%. European equity markets slumped almost 2% on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak with broad risk-off sentiment across all markets currently as inflationary concerns and rate hikes appear to be at the forefront of speculators again. Today, all eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress, which kicks off later in the day, for clues about the interest rate trajectory after the central bank hiked rates by 75bps last week. On the economic data front, the annual UK inflation rate rose to a fresh 40-year high of 9.1% in May as skyrocketing food and energy prices continue to deepen the country’s cost of living crisis. The Shanghai Composite fell 1.2% to close at 3,267 while the Shenzhen Component lost 1.43% to 12,247 on Wednesday, retreating further from three-month highs, as risk aversion dominated sentiment amid fears that aggressive global monetary tightening could lead to a recession. Investors are also looking ahead to June economic indicators to gauge the pace of the domestic economic recovery, while awaiting clarity on future policy moves.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.03%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.23%.

Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4.34%, and June gasoline is down0 1.93%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher today, as the market is bouncing back from the price drop Monday. “Consumer spending is an ongoing …

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished higher on Tuesday as the prospect of a firmer cash tone helped support the market overall, said Matthew Strelow o…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 667,000 head was large, short of the previous week’s 674,000 but plenty of beef to absorb in the summer heat, ac…

Cattle

This past week’s slaughter at 674,000 head was large but barely over last year’s large slaughter for the same week, according to The Cattle Re…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 64 cents to $271.10.Select wa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News