A turn higher in cash cattle prices, a steep discount to the cash market, and a heat wave could be supportive to cattle for the near term, according to The Hightower Report.
We had a mixed trade in live cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
August cattle futures saw choppy action on Thursday, trading though Wednesday's low to their lowest level since June 1 and then turning around and closing higher on the day, according to The Hightower Report. A weaker stock market and inflation are weighing on demand expectations, but there was a mild improvement in the export data this week.
Outside markets
Stocks: August E-mini S&Ps were down 0.28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.26%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.06%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.14% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.23%. European stocks swung between gains and losses on Friday, with the Dax close to levels not seen since November of 2020 and the Stoxx 600 trading near the flatline. Investors digest fresh economic data while recession fears linger as the ECB is set to start raising interest rates for the first time in 11 years in its July meeting. Inflation in the Euro Area surged to a fresh record of 8.6% in June, showing no signs of peaking while manufacturing activity slowed in major European economies to levels not seen since 2020, The Shanghai Composite fell 0.32% to close at 3,388 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.28% to 12,860 on Friday, giving back some gains from the previous session, as investors watched for market reaction to positive factory activity data from a private survey in China.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.36%, EUR/USD was down 0.35% and USD/JPY was down 0.25
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.46%, and August gasoline is up 1.86%.