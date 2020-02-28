Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down 24 cents to $205.30/cwt.
  • Select fell 78 cents to $198.91.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales, and 841 head sold dressed for $180-182. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 1,522 head sold live for $112-123, and 2,366 head sold dressed for $178-182.

“With the spread of coronavirus across China during the month of January, beef supply pipelines are thought to have been clogged up,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This will likely decrease Chinese beef demand in the near future and will pressure beef markets elsewhere in the world. Economic instability in the U.S. is a negative for domestic beef demand, especially after enormous drops in the stock market this week.”

"Dressed steer weights have increased for two weeks in a row, contrary to the normal seasonal trend which will likely add to beef supply and pressure prices,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April live cattle are pushing to new contract lows this morning after gapping lower on the open. Prices are sharply oversold according to Stochastics and Bollinger Bands.”

