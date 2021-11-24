Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 47 cents to $279.11.
- Select up 80 cents to $263.47.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 311 head sold dressed at $214. In Iowa, 600 head were sold dressed at $210.
Very few cattle are forward contracted right now, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Futures are showing an overbought technical condition and the premium of futures to cash might be seen as a limiting factor short-term, according to The Hightower Report.