Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higheron Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.

  • Choice rose 46 cents to $240.75.
  • Select went down 74 cents to $229.79.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1152 head sold dressed at $181, with 674 sold live at $114. In Iowa/Minnesota, 108 head were sold live at $114 and 555 were sold dressed at $180.61.

Cattle were higher and recovered from yesterday’s losses, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Demand is still on the rise and traders will be watching the market in the coming days to see if the present rally holds.

Cold storage reported yesterday showed the red meat supplies in freezers is down 3 percent from last month, according to Total Farm Marketing.

