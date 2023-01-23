According to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging Friday’s Cattle On Feed report was regarded “as slightly bearish relative to estimates.”
While Friday gains pulled the weekly cattle charts off their lows as the board settled 50 to 80 cents in the black on the day, the market expect more reaction today to the Cattle on Feed Report Friday, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Key support levels for April Live Cattle are at $159.20 and $158.10, with resistance at $161.15. A close above resistance would suggest a resumption of the uptrend and leave $164.35 as an upside target, the Hightower Report said today.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.16%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.46%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.28% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.50%. Stock markets in Europe are higher today “as investors await fresh economic data to be released during the week and comments from several ECB officials for further clues on the ECB next steps,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, The Nikkei 225 Index rose hitting its highest levels in a month, boosted by a rally in technology stocks after a Wall Street rebound and expectations of a less aggressive monetary tightening. In China there is caution that something might happen when the markets are closed for the week to celebrate Lunar New Year, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.76% on Friday, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.3% overnight.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.64%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 69 cents (0.83%), and March gasoline is up 0.68%.