Cattle received “better price action” in the cash markets yesterday, Allendale said. The Fed Cattle Exchanged moved a lot at $105, they said. The August live contract “is still eyeing the chart gap at $95.45 - $95.60,” they said, noting that it is expected to fill.
The Hightower Report said that while the discount of futures to the cash market should remain supportive, traders are expecting that to even out this summer. “This could keep August cattle under pressure,” they said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.53% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.27%, France’s CAC 40 was down 3.60%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 3.07% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.11%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.82%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.37%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was down 0.26%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.60 (6.39%), and July gasoline is down 5.87%.