Packer bids have been a moving target in the low $140s as futures keep moving about despite little change in the fundamental picture. However, volatile weather in the south has slowed the daily slaughter to 119,000 down from 125,0000 last week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. A lingering concern in the feeders is the premium of the futures market to the cash index, which will limit gains.
The cattle market was marginally low in live cattle yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.65%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.58%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.75% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. Most European stock indices gave up early gains to slip below the flatline on Wednesday, as the inflow of money from a global bond sell-off triggered by the hawkish remarks of US Fed Chairman Powell faltered. Both Germany’s DAX and the Stoxx 600 eased roughly 0.3% from their respective four and five-week highs. Real-estate and banking shares weighed down, while commodity-linked stocks banked on supply concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Meanwhile, investors will be monitoring US President Joe Biden’s visit to Europe, where he is scheduled to meet his G7 partners, attend a NATO summit, and address EU leaders at the European Council about new sanctions on Russia. On the data front, the UK’s headline inflation rate rose to a three-decade high of 6.2% in February, above market expectations of 5.9%.The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.34% to close at 3,271 while the Shenzhen Component gained 0.73% to 12,409 on Wednesday, with both indexes holding a recent advance as investors continued to assess the feasibility of Beijing’s pledge to stabilize markets. In the latest developments, China’s State Council pledged tax rebates to businesses to shore up economic stability and called for targeted measures to boost confidence in capital markets. Meanwhile, economists have pushed back their expectations of another cut in China’s reserve requirement ratio to the second quarter, with the government so far stopping short of giving a clear signal of a near-term policy move. Healthcare and consumer staple stocks led the advance, with notable gains from Nantong Jinghua (6%), Guangdong Zhongshe (6.2%), Andon Health (3.9%), Wuxi Apptec (7.3%), Kweichow Moutai (3.4%) and Wuliangye Yibin (1%), among others.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.37% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 2.30%, and May gasoline is up 1.20%.