Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $1.50 to $263.23/cwt.
- Select was 62 cents lower to $237.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,968 head sold live for $143-146.00, and 3,619 head sold dressed for $228-232. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 5,682 head sold live for $144.50-146.50, and 920 head sold dressed for $227-232.
Cattle markets drew support Wednesday from less inflation and a good jobs market. “News of a little less inflation and a strong jobs market are factors which helped to support, and also helped to support many agricultural markets,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $263.44, down $1.29 on the day.”
“Feeder cattle pushed sharply higher, supported by the strength in the live cattle markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash feeder prices in the countryside remain strong as producers struggle to secure cattle. The Feeder Cattle Index added .13 to 176.53, and is trading at its highest points since February 2015.”