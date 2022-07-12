 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Cattle markets “seem to have the supply fundamentals in the fourth quarter for prices to push moderately higher,” The Hightower Report said. “With a good supply for the third quarter, we cannot rule out choppy trade short term.”

Third quarter production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, “but fourth quarter beef production is expected to be down 5.8% from last year,” The Hightower report said. “This would be the largest decline since 2008.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.29%. European markets continued their negative start to the week “amid growing concerns of new health restrictions in China and energy crisis in Europe ahead of inflation,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.77%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.54%.

Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $4.32 (4.27%), and August gasoline is down 4.14%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching a recovery in grains, weighing on feeder cattle this week. Overall, cattle markets “are kept held in check technic…

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

Expectations are for “steady to firm” cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “Futures held support levels (Wednesday) and price action was s…

Cattle

Money flowed into the cattle market to end last week which made the August contract “look like a value compared to the cash market,” Total Far…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News