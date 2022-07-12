Cattle markets “seem to have the supply fundamentals in the fourth quarter for prices to push moderately higher,” The Hightower Report said. “With a good supply for the third quarter, we cannot rule out choppy trade short term.”
Third quarter production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, “but fourth quarter beef production is expected to be down 5.8% from last year,” The Hightower report said. “This would be the largest decline since 2008.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.34% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.29%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.60% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.29%. European markets continued their negative start to the week “amid growing concerns of new health restrictions in China and energy crisis in Europe ahead of inflation,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.77%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.19% and USD/JPY was down 0.54%.
Energy: August WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $4.32 (4.27%), and August gasoline is down 4.14%.