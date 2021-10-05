 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice fell 1.47 to $287.71/cwt.
  • Select up 2.62 to $267.78/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 503 head sold live at $122 and 139 head sold dressed at $193. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 402 head sold dressed at $192.62.

Ideas that the beef market is close to a near term low, plus weight data which continues to suggest that producers are current with marketings, are seen as positive short-term forces, according to ADM Investor Services.

If employment at packing facilities increases, then leverage may begin to swing slightly in the favor of the cattle feeder, said Christopher Swift of Shootin’ the Bull.

