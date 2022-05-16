June cattle traded below Thursday’s low before finding support and the market bounced to close higher, according to The Hightower Report. Packers need extra cattle.
The cattle market was marginally higher in both fat cattle and feeder cattle on Friday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.37%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.41%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.03%. European equity markets traded more than 0.5% lower on Monday, amid increasing concerns about the global economic outlook, after China's retail sales and industrial production contracted due to Covid restrictions. Travel and leisure shares were among the worst performers, down more than 1%, after Ryanair reported a reduced loss for the past year and said that it’s targeting reasonably profitable this fiscal year. Traders will also follow developments in Ukraine, especially after Finland and Sweden announced plans to join NATO, a move that prompted Moscow to threaten consequences. The European Commission cut its growth forecast for the bloc to 2.7% this year from 4.0% predicted in February, and raised its inflation projection to 6.1% this year and to 2.7% in 2023, well above the European Central Bank target of 2.0%.The Shanghai Composite fell 0.34% to close at 3,074 while the Shenzhen Component lost 0.6% to 11,093 on Monday, giving back some gains from last week, after China’s central bank kept its key policy interest rates on hold despite a sharp economic slowdown. The People’s Bank of China kept the interest rate of the 1-year medium-term lending facility unchanged at 2.85% and those of 7-day reverse repos at 2.1%, signaling it will likely hold the benchmark loan prime rate this month. The decision was made even after China reported disappointing economic numbers as a result of Covid restrictions.
People are also reading…
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.13%, EUR/USD was up 0.18% and USD/JPY was up 0.08%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.01%, and June gasoline is up 0.09%.