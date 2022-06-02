Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 77 cents to $266.65.
- Select was up 72 cents to $249.63.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,815 head sold dressed at $221.27 and 1,401 head sold live at $140.54. In Iowa, 3,005 head were sold live at $141.33 to $141.87 and 672 head were sold dressed at $221.18.
Packer profit margins are strong and the recent good rain events in the central and southern plains have allowed producers some flexibility on when to move cattle to market, according to The Hightower Report.
The fact that cattle were higher despite higher grain prices could be an indication the seasonal lows could be in, according to Total Farm Marketing.