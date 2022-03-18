 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Cattle

Feeder cattle futures took triple digit losses yesterday, pressured by a strong recovery in the grain markets, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

A recovery in the stock market and strong gains in crude oil helped to provide some support to the cattle market yesterday, according to The Hightower Report.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.68% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.97%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.32%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.80%. European stocks were under pressure on Friday, with the DAX and the CAC 40 both easing 0.6% from two-week highs reached earlier this week, as traders digested interest rate decisions of major central banks and Russia-Ukraine talks. Across sectors, retail stocks rose 1.2%, while oil and gas companies were 0.6% lower despite rising crude oil futures. Russian officials poured cold water on optimism for a cease-fire deal on Friday, stating that news of progress in the discussions were false, while in the US, the Pentagon warned that Russia could threaten to use nuclear weapons if the war drags on. All major stock indices were set to end the week with a rebound, with Frankfurt’s DAX headed for a 5.4% rise, the CAC 40 in Paris eyeing a 5.2% climb, the pan-European Stoxx 600 up 4.6%, and the UK’s FTSE 3.1% higher. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.12% to close at 3,251 while the Shenzhen Component edged up 0.31% to 12,329 on Friday, as mainland shares extended a historic rally for a third straight day while markets assessed the feasibility of Beijing's pledge to stabilize financial markets and any risks stemming from its close ties with Russia. Chinese stocks also tracked a relief rally in global equities, as investors remained upbeat about the Federal Reserve’s measured move to tighten monetary policy. Financial, property and commodity-linked stocks led the market on Friday, with strong gains from Ping An Insurance (5.3%), China Merchants Bank (3.7%), China Vanke (4.6%), Poly Developments (10%), Sinomine Resource (6.8%) and Zijin Mining (3.2%). Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden is set to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping today, with the two leaders expected to discuss topics such as Russia’s war against Ukraine and competition between the two countries.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.40%, EUR/USD was down 0.46% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.

Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 1.30%, and May gasoline is up .015%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

