Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.83 to $266.57/cwt.
- Select was $2.11 higher to $253.72.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were no live sales, and 78 head sold dressed for $250.
“The cattle market is still looking at the tight supply picture and that has the money flowing into the long side of the market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The trend is still higher at this point, and the fundamentals are staying supportive. The cash market was slow to develop last week but did see light trade after the close on Friday.”
“Packer profit margins pulled back from hefty level seen last week as the lower beef prices leave very little profit left for Packers,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is overbought after making new contract highs in each of the last three sessions. Boxed-beef cut-out values at mid-session came in at $266.36, up $1.62 on the day.”