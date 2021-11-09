Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 85 cents to $287.80/cwt.
- Select down up 2.02 to $270.62/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 753 head sold live at $130.00-132 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 662 head sold live at $130 and 42 head sold dressed at $204.
More talk of strong consumer demand from higher price beef cuts plus talk that corporate holiday parties will be on the rise this year added to the positive tone, according to The Hightower Report.
With media reports and strong consumer awareness of high beef prices, retailers have cushioned consumers from the worst peaks of prices this fall but today's prices are taking a toll on the household budget, according to Plains Market Talk.