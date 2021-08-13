Cattle prices are up this morning, surviving the jump in corn prices. Front month fat cattle futures, other than August, were 70 to 92 cents in the black early this morning, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing said today.
The market seems to be in position to break out of a two- month consolidation to the upside, The Hightower Report said today.
Slaughter numbers are still trending lower. “The tighter kill numbers could bring some optimism for a strong push by packers in the cash market going into next week,” Total Farm Marketing said today.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.17%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.37%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.42% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.38%. European stocks are trading slightly above a flat line today, “as investors paused for breath following a nine-day rally that sent major indexes in the region to record-high levels.” Sentiment has been supported by a strong earnings season and the prospect of a solid economic recovery in Europe, but the rapid spread of the Covid-19 delta variant in Asia and China’s regulatory clampdown added to investor’ concerns, TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stocks are slightly lower after Japan's top health adviser said he would request stricter emergency measures for about two weeks to tackle a spike in COVID-19 cases in Tokyo and other areas, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index is down 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.05%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.02%, EUR/USD was up 0.26% and USD/JPY was down 0.18%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning are down cents (0.10%), and October gasoline is down 0.46%.