The beef market “remains strong,” The Hightower Report said, but they note a warning flag may be waving. Steer weights jumped six pounds in just one week, which creates caution for some traders.
“Futures are extremely overbought basis stochastic indicators which have given off sell signals and a turn down in open interest might suggest that fund buying is slowing,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.14% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.21%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.36% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.47%. Stock markets in Europe were overall lower amid trade uncertainty, as news reports differ from rhetoric from White House officials, Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, stock traders are trying to digest the same news. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.46% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.26%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.18%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was up 0.04%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 94 cents (1.64%), and December gasoline is down 1.79%.