The Fed Cattle Exchange held a second auction yesterday, Allendale said. This comes after Wednesday’s attempt saw good packer interest but no confirmed sales. Yesterday’s offering held six lots. Two of those sold at $110, one at $110.75 and one at $111.
Argentina said China found traces of COVID-19 on packaging of South American country’s beef, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were up 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was unchanged, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.26%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.63%. European shares traded mixed after a negative start on Friday, having touched eight-month highs early this week, as investors fear that rising COVID-19 cases and new lockdowns could hamper the global economic recovery. Germany posted 23,542 new cases on Friday, the highest number since the start of the pandemic, and the UK recorded 33,470 infections on Thursday, also a new daily record. Also, France surpassed Russia to become the fourth worst affected country in the world. he Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 41 points or 1.2% to 3,298 on Friday at around 01:30 PM Shanghai time, after President Donald Trump launched an executive order prohibiting US investment in Chinese firms that Washington says are owned or controlled by the Chinese military.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.06%, EUR/USD was up 0.06% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 1.51%, and December gasoline is down 1.83%.