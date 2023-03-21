The most recent Cattle on Feed report carried a supportive tilt, “with lower than expected placements,” The Hightower Report said. “The discount to the cash market added to the positive tone as traders see tightening supply in the weeks ahead.”
“Feeder cattle futures ended with 2 to 80 cent losses across the front months (on Monday),” Barchart said. “Cash trade so far remains mostly unestablished, save for very limited $166 in the WCB.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.87% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.90%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.86%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 2.11% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.92%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.64% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.42%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.20%, EUR/USD was up 0.51% and USD/JPY was up 0.69%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 80 cents (1.18%), and May gasoline is up 0.48%.