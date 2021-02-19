Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 38 cents to $239.23/cwt.
- Select went up 43 cents to $227.90.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,331 head sold live at $114, with 1,568 sold dressed, $180-181. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,378 head were sold live at $112-117, and 3,396 head were sold dressed at $180-182.
April cattle is still overbought, William Moore of Price Futures Group said, noting that the “cold weather premium is not totally justified.” However, as restaurants start to open up, he expects a resumption of the up trend next week.
The recent pull back is healthy, according to Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “We want to see a market that stair-steps higher and that makes for a longer-term bullish trend,” he said. “The path of least resistance remains higher.”