Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice up 38 cents to $258.36/cwt.
  • Select down 1.45 to $231.76/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,342 head sold live at $154.50 and none sold dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 264 head sold dressed at $238.00-238.30.

The market remains in a choppy consolidation pattern as traders believe that production will decline in the weeks ahead, according to the Hightower Report.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 128k head. That is up from 123k head last week and from 121k head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

