Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $2.18 lower to $212.44/cwt.
- Select was down 26 cents to $200.08.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,681 head sold live for $107-108, and 484 head sold dressed for $169. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 817 head sold live for $107, and 200 head sold dressed for $169.
Traders are watching upcoming retail trends. “A resumption of retail strength will be key going forward to maintain cash strength,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Retail values are dealing with large production as carcass weights are still running well over last year’s weight, adding additional beef production to the cooler.”
Beyond the supply issues, there are demand concerns for traders. “In addition, demand factors are not as strong as normal for this time of the year due to virus issues,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $213.92, down 70 cent on the day.”