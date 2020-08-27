Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 9 cents to $231.54/cwt.
- Select went up 15 cents to $214.26.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 996 head sold dressed at $165-168, with 66 sold live at $103. In Iowa/Minnesota, 1,214 head were sold live at $104-108, and 790 head were sold dressed at $164-166.
Poor pasture conditions may help speed up some marketings as well, according to Stewart-Peterson. “Cash wires were quiet today, but trade so far this week has been on the softer side. Cash cattle have traded this week mostly 1.00 lower than last week.”
China made their largest weekly purchases of beef on record, according to The Hightower Report, dating back to 2001.