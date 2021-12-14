 Skip to main content
Cattle

Cattle futures are looking at higher calls this morning as specialty and option expirations may be leading some buying support, Total Farm Marketing said. “Most importantly, deferred contracts posted a bullish technical reversal on the daily charts, which may lead to additional follow through buying.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.53%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. Tradingeconomics.com said the implementation of tighter restrictions at the end of last week, with more possibly coming ahead of the Christmas holiday. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.53% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.73%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 88 cents (1.25%), and October gasoline is down 0.81%.

