Cattle futures are looking at higher calls this morning as specialty and option expirations may be leading some buying support, Total Farm Marketing said. “Most importantly, deferred contracts posted a bullish technical reversal on the daily charts, which may lead to additional follow through buying.”
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.70% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.53%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.31%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.61% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%. Tradingeconomics.com said the implementation of tighter restrictions at the end of last week, with more possibly coming ahead of the Christmas holiday. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.53% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.73%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.01%, EUR/USD was up 0.12% and USD/JPY was up 0.16%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 88 cents (1.25%), and October gasoline is down 0.81%.