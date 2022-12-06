 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 66 cents to $242.65/cwt.
  • Select down 1.97 to $219.14/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 126 head sold dressed at $$247.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.

Collapse in the beef market yesterday has traders worried that cash cattle might trade lower over the near term, according to the Hightower Report.

Feeder cattle futures are getting squeezed by both the lower cattle prices and firmer tone in old crop corn, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

