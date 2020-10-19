Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 29 cents to $209.74/cwt.
- Select was $1.68 lower to $191.84.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,220 head sold live for $105, and 230 head sold dressed for $165. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 872 head sold live for $103-105, and 277 head sold dressed for $166-167.
“The weakness in the market was a carryover from the weak close last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The market is reacting to technical selling, demand concerns regarding COVID-19 issues globally and its effect on demand or possibly the overall weaker tone in equity markets. Regardless, last week’s weakness accelerated in today’s session.”
“Traders remain concerned that the normal positive seasonal demand forces for the fourth quarter will be muted this year,” the Hightower Report said. “As a result, December cattle has moved from a significant premium to the cash market, at $106 on Friday, to more in line with the cash market. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $209.86, down 17 cents.”