Cattle

The cattle market is “unstable” as traders prepare for the Cattle on Feed report tomorrow afternoon, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, April cattle charts paint a gradual strengthening pattern butting up against resistance for the week.”

“Traders may have been reluctant to buy the market at $120,” The Hightower report said, as the cash market hovers around $110. “Talk that beef prices have begun a new uptrend and continued speculative buying helped to support the nearby futures.”

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.21% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.19%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.51%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.10% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.05%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.07% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.82%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.36%, EUR/USD was up 0.40% and USD/JPY was down 0.04%.

Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 20 cents (0.38%), and March gasoline is down 0.11%.

