Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was $3.07 lower to $319.82/cwt.
- Select fell $6.73 to $283.89.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,282 head sold live for $123-125, and 8,782 head sold dressed for $196-202. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 804 head sold live for $123-126, and 2,555 head sold dressed for $196-200.
“Weakness in futures today not supportive after yesterday’s rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade still quiet but not expected to trade higher this week. … Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000.”