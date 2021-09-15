 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was $3.07 lower to $319.82/cwt.
  • Select fell $6.73 to $283.89.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 4,282 head sold live for $123-125, and 8,782 head sold dressed for $196-202. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 804 head sold live for $123-126, and 2,555 head sold dressed for $196-200.

“Weakness in futures today not supportive after yesterday’s rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash trade still quiet but not expected to trade higher this week. … Cattle slaughter projected at 120,000.”

