Cattle

The premium in December’s live cattle futures contract combined with demand concerns in the U.S. is making the market hesitant to move much higher in the short term, The Hightower Report said. “While feeder cattle and calf prices have been very strong, feedlot breakeven projections are rapidly moving higher.”

“The clash of potentially weaker consumer demand versus expectations for declining beef production in the fourth quarter could spark some consolidation,” The Hightower Report said.

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.65% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.28%, France’s CAC 40 was down 1.02%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.80%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.33% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.18%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.19%, EUR/USD was down 0.47% and USD/JPY was up 0.38%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.48 (1.79%), and October gasoline is up 0.76%.

