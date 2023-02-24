The deferred feeder cattle contracts set new contract highs on Thursday as the market closed up by $1.25 to $2.10. The nearby feeders set new highs for the move, but stayed under their August contract highs, Alan Brulger of Barchart said today.
April cattle closed higher on the session yesterday after the early rally to a new contract high as cattle weights down again and there could be better exports to China, The Hightower Report said today.
The Cattle on Feed report is set to be released this afternoon after the close. On feed as of February 1 is expected to be 96.5% of last year at 11.772 million head. Placements for January are expected to be 97.1 at 1.941 million head vs. 92.0 in December. Marketings are expected to be at 103.9 at 1.842 million head vs. 93.9 in December, Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging said this morning.
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.62%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.68%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.98%, Germany’s DAX Index was down 0.71% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.18%. European trade is mixed today, as investors remained cautious ahead of the highly-anticipated U.S. PCE price index that should give clues on the Federal Reserve's future policy path, said TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with Japan snapping two-day losses and moving away from a near one-month low, after incoming Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said in a testimony before the lower house that the central bank must stick with its ultra-low interest rates to support the fragile economy, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.62% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.29%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.34%, EUR/USD was down 0.24% and USD/JPY was up 0.66%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 67 cents (0.89%), and April gasoline is up 0.11%.