 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

  • Choice up $2.85 to $249.97.
  • Select up $6.57 to $244.70.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 480 head sold dressed at $187.47 to $188.75, with 200 sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,223 were sold live at $$118, and 552 were sold dressed at $185 to $187.65.

Cattle demand outlook is positive and futures showed some strength, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Talk of overbought conditions and the idea that futures are holding a strong premium to cash were seen as factors limiting buying today, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.Choice up $1.87 to $239.53.Select up $4.73 to $232.50.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The market continues to have the short-term cash fundamental news to see more upside action over the near term, according to The Hightower Rep…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Fundamentals are supportive in the live cattle market, despite yesterday’s strong grain move, Total Farm Marketing said. “April options expire…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and higher on Select on light to moderate demand and light offerings, USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

We saw an improved cash cattle trade finally last week, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. It was a little bit better compared to the previo…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News