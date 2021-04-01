Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice up $2.85 to $249.97.
- Select up $6.57 to $244.70.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 480 head sold dressed at $187.47 to $188.75, with 200 sold live at $119. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,223 were sold live at $$118, and 552 were sold dressed at $185 to $187.65.
Cattle demand outlook is positive and futures showed some strength, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Talk of overbought conditions and the idea that futures are holding a strong premium to cash were seen as factors limiting buying today, according to The Hightower Report.