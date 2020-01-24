Live cattle were down by triple digits at the closing bell on Thursday and futures fell by $1.50 to $2.60 in the nearbys, according to Brugler Marketing and Management.
April cattle traded near unchanged in the early going yesterday before dropping sharply as the demand tone is turning a big more negative, according to The Hightower Report.
Outside markets
STOCKS: The E-mini S&Ps were up 0.16 percent in early trading this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.34 percent. France’s CAC was up 1.10 percent while Germany’s DAX was up 1.56 percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.50 percent. In the Asian markets Shanghai’s composite index was up 0.08 percent and Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index was up 0.13 percent.
CURRENCIES:The dollar index was up 0.11 percent and the EUR/USD was down 0.14percent. The USD/JPY was up 0.02 percent.
ENERGY: Crude oil prices were down 1.21 percent in early trading this morning and gasoline was down 1.29 percent.