Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were much higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $9.39 to $248.38/cwt.
- Select was $10.79 higher to $237.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Traders continued to watch processing plants closing and reopening.
“The National beef plant had more than 500 workers tested and has been closed for a few weeks,” the Hightower Report said. “The jump in beef prices may help encourage slaughter plants to turn more active and this could ease backup concerns.”
Cutout values have also seen a bounce.
“Packing plant shutdowns are hurting daily kill numbers, and it is unclear how chain speeds will recover, or not, in the coming days and weeks,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cutout values have bounced, likely due to reduced kill.”