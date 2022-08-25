Cattle markets remain “in an overbought condition” as short-term production is expected to come in above last year’s level, The Hightower Report said. “Production (is expected to) drop well below year ago levels in the fourth quarter.”
The choppy and two-sided trade yesterday led to a lower close, “a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said. “The market is still overbought and weakness in the beef market has traders nervous.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.44% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.14%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.01%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.97% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.10%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.19%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 77 cents (0.79%), and October gasoline is up 0.80%.