Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that a more significant correction of the July-August rally is in store.”
Tightening supply into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year should support an uptrend in December and February’s contracts soon, The Hightower Report said. “October cattle could struggle with short-term supply higher than a year ago.”
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.59% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.48%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.63%. Global concerns about recession continue to weigh on markets as “tighter policy continued to pressure sentiment,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.59%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.55%, EUR/USD was down 0.67% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.97 (2.19%), and October gasoline is down 1.23%.