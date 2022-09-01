 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Cattle markets are watching beef prices, “already at the lowest level since May 12,” The Hightower Report said. “This reinforces the idea that a more significant correction of the July-August rally is in store.”

Tightening supply into the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of next year should support an uptrend in December and February’s contracts soon, The Hightower Report said. “October cattle could struggle with short-term supply higher than a year ago.”

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.59% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 1.48%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.49%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.15% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.63%. Global concerns about recession continue to weigh on markets as “tighter policy continued to pressure sentiment,” Tradingeconomics.com said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.54% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.59%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.55%, EUR/USD was down 0.67% and USD/JPY was up 0.41%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.97 (2.19%), and October gasoline is down 1.23%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Feeder cattle markets are largely watching the crop tour going on across the Midwest, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “It will be inte…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

October live cattle futures were able to break the four-day streak of lower prices on a day when the outside markets saw meaningful pressure.

Cattle

Outside markets are weak this morning, which may lead to some additional pressure on the open after October live cattle futures were lower las…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News